Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $78.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.