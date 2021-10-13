Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. 449,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

