Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 464,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,558,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.