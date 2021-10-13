Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.07% of Forward Air worth $99,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

