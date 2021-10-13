Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $82,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

