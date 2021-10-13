Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Brooks Automation worth $87,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

