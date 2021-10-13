Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,450 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $96,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.