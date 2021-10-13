Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,916 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.69% of Black Knight worth $84,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,555,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

