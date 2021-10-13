Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $90,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

