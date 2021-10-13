Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $92,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after acquiring an additional 45,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $629.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

