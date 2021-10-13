Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $75.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vistra worth $75,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.