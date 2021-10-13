Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $79.44 Million Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,394,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,603 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Gray Television worth $79,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

