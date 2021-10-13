Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.53% of Pacira BioSciences worth $68,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $9,103,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.