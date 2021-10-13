Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 26,114 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Five9 worth $97,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Five9 by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Five9 by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Five9 by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.77.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

