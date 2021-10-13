ClinTex CTi (CTI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.32 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $509,711.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.00211018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00093642 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.