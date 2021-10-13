CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Trading Down 0.2%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.57. 72,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 113,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

