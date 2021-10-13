CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,704. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

