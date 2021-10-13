Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.54

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.54 and traded as low as $33.68. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 14,798 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

