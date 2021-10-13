Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company.

Shares of DNAY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

