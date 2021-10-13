Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 667.97 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.68%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

