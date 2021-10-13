Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

