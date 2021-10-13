Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

