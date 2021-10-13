Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.80. 1,348,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,274,135. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

