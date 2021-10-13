Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. One One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 58,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

PDN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,053. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

