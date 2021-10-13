Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 837.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

