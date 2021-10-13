Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

COLB opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

