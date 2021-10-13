Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post sales of $230.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $234.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $911.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $924.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after acquiring an additional 772,739 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,946.8% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

