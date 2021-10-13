Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. Comcast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

