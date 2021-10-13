Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 4.59% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,835,000.

NYSEARCA FDEM opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

