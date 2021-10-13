Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,160 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after acquiring an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,743,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,300,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

