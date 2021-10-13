Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 424 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.