Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $629.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 719.28% and a net margin of 91.83%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

