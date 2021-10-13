Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.69 and a 12-month high of $146.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

