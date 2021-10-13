Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Up 257.0% in September

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 257.0% from the September 15th total of 299,700 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 811,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 96,597 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

Shares of JCS stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.