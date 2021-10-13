Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock Holdings Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Community Health Systems worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

CYH stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

