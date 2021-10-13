Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,539 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $72,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.04. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

