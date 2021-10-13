Contrasting Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 13 3 0 2.19

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $24.81, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Sohu.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sohu.com and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $749.89 million 1.14 -$54.97 million ($1.40) -15.55 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.08 -$112.21 million $1.20 17.21

Sohu.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Change Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 12.40% 7.86% 2.98% Change Healthcare -1.75% 12.99% 4.16%

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Sohu.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment offers solutions for financial, administrative, clinical and pharmacy transactions, electronic payments, and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services includes solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

