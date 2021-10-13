Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, an increase of 1,931.8% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

CTSDF opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

