Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Short Interest Up 288.9% in September

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CNVY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,915. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNVY shares. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

