Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$680.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.32.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$210,896.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,843,247 shares in the company, valued at C$141,507,253.51. Insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 over the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

