CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 997.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,189 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $32,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 23,729.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 849.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

