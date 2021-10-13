Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

CPNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupang by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

