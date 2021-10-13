Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CVALF stock remained flat at $$2.18 on Wednesday. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.67 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.