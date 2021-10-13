Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Short Interest Update

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CVALF stock remained flat at $$2.18 on Wednesday. Covalon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.67 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
