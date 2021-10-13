Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Covanta by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.38%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

