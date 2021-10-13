Covington Capital Management Boosts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

