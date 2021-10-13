Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,372,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.13. 58,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,020. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

