Covington Capital Management Buys 3,200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,783 shares of company stock worth $1,896,641 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 4,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

