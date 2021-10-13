Covington Capital Management Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 142.3% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Booking by 6.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Booking by 25.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,461.84. 3,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,304.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,299.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

