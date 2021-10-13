Covington Capital Management Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $807.24. 249,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

