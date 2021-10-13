Covington Capital Management Has $8.46 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $205,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

AWK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

